India head into the Paris Olympics 2024 aiming to better their record tally of seven medals from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Two medals in wrestling, one each in badminton, weightlifting and boxing, a return to silverware in men's hockey and a glorious gold by Neeraj Chopra in javelin, were the events where India shone brightest in Tokyo. Coming into Paris, India remain strong contenders in each of those areas, but may well cause a surprise in a few more events.

Neeraj still India's best bet for gold

Neeraj Chopra has gone from strength-to-strength after his gold in Tokyo. In fact, the 11 best throws of his javelin career have all come after Tokyo, his best just 0.06m short of the 90m mark.

Chopra's win in Tokyo was unprecedented, but in Paris, he enters as one of the favourites to take home at least a medal if not gold again.

New faces in badminton

PV Sindhu will be vying for a record third individual medal by an Indian in Paris, but India's badminton hopes may lie stronger with men's doubles duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. The pair recently were ranked No. 1 in the world, and enter Paris 2024 ranked third.

Tough challenge in men's hockey

The Indian men's hockey team may have revived memories of their glory days with a bronze in Tokyo, but they are faced with a huge challenge in Paris. India have been placed in Pool B, alongside Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Belgium and Argentina, a very difficult group to progress from with the team not in excellent form.

Shooting hopes in the balance

India failed to win a medal in shooting in Tokyo, a poor showing compared to the nation's usual standards. This time around, the burden will be on female shooters Sift Kaur Samra and Manu Bhaker, who are regarded as the best among the contingent travelling to Paris.

A surprise in equestrian?

India will have a representative in equestrian for the first time ever, but it may be a good one. Anush Agarwalla won bronze in the individual dressage and gold in the team dressage at the 2022 Asian Games. He could be an outside contender for a medal in Paris.