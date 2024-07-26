Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony Live Streaming, Telecast: The Paris Olympics 2024 will officially get underway on Friday with a grand opening ceremony, which will be held at the River Seine in the French capital. For the first time ever, the opening ceremony will be held outside a stadium, instead the city of Paris will be turned into a grand arena. Veteran table tennis veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal and ace shuttler and two-time medallist PV Sindhu will be India's flag bearers for the opening ceremony. Sharath Kamal was selected as India's flagbearer in March this year but Sindhu was named as the female flagbearer earlier this month.

As far as the Opening Ceremony is concerned, almost 100 boats carrying an estimated 10,500 athletes will float along the Seine during the parade.

Majority of the 206 National Olympic Committees (NOCs) represented in the parade will have boats to themselves, while the smaller ones will share boats.

When will the Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony take place?

The Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony will take place on Friday, July 26.

Where will the Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony take place?

The Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony will take place at the River Seine, Paris.

What time will the Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony start?

The Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony is expected to start at 11:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony?

The Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony will be telecasted on Sports 18.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony?

The Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony will be streamed live for free on Jio Cinema.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)