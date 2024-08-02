Olympics 2024 LIVE Updates, Day 7: Esha Singh Goes 3rd With Perfect 100 Shot In Precision Round 3
Olympics 2024 Day 7, Live Updates: Shooter Manu Bhaker, who has already claimed two bronze medals, is in action today in women's 25m air pistol qualification event. If qualified, Manu would look to win her third medal of the campaign tomorrow. Along with Bhaker, shooter Esha Singh is also competing in the same event. Meanwhile, shooter Anant Jeet Singh Naruka is also in action in Skeet Men's Qualification round. Shuttler Lakshya Sen will be facing Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen in the quarter-final match of badminton. The Indian men's hockey team will take on Australia in its last group-stage match. (India's Day 7 Schedule | Medal Tally)
- 12:37 (IST)
- 12:23 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live: ICYMI!In case you missed it, Simone Biles won her 6th Olympic gold yesterday. She reclaimed her all-around gymnastics title.
Bravo a Simon Biles championne olympique toutes catégories confondues avec un score total de 59.13— MiMéNe (@bou_miimene) August 1, 2024
C'est vraiment la BEST, surtout la poutre et le sol ou elle a été incroyablepic.twitter.com/VnDLfINvUu
- 12:07 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Lakshya Sen eyes place in last 4!Badminton star Lakshya Sen will also be in action on Day 7. He will look to book his place in the semi-final of the men's singles event. Sen stormed into the quarter-finals with a straight-set 21-12, 21-6 win over compatriot HS Prannoy.
- 11:49 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Firm focus on Manu's event!Star shooter Manu Bhaker will be in action one more time after winning two medals at the Chatearoux Shooting Centre. She will be participating in the 25M Pistol Women Qualification (Precision) along with Esha Singh. The action is expected to start at 12:30 PM.
- 11:43 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Here is India's full schedule for Day 7!Golf, Le Golf National:Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 2, Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar, 9-00 a.m.Shooting, Chatearoux:25m Pistol Women's Pistol Qualification Precision, Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker, 9-00 a.m.Skeet Men's Qualification Day 1, Anant Jeet Singh Narwal, 9-30 a.m.Archery, Invalides:Mixed Team pre-quarterfinals, India (Ankita Bhakat and B Dhiraj) vs. Indonesia (Dianda F Choirunisa and Arif M Pangestu), 9-49 a.m.Rowing, Nautical St - Flatwater:Men's Single Sculls Final D, Balraj Panwar, 10-18 a.m.Sailing, Marseille Marina - Frioul:Men's Dinghy Races 3 and 4, Vishnu Saravanan, 12-20 p.m. and 1-30 p.m.Women's Dinghy Races 3 and 4, Nethra Kumanan, 1:13 p.m. and 2-21 p.m.Hockey, Yves-du-Manoir Stadium:Men's Pool B: India vs Australia, 1:15 p.m.Badminton, La Chappelle Arena:Men's singles quarterfinals, Lakshya Sen vs. Tien Chen Chou (Chinese Taipei), 5-35 p.m.Athletics, Stade de France:Women's 5000m Heat 1 Ankita Dhyani, 6-10 p.m.; Heat 2 Parul Chaudhary, 6-36 p.m.Men's Shot Put qualification Group A: Tajinderpal Singh Toor, 8-10 p.m.
- 11:41 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Hello!Good morning and a very warm welcome to our Paris Olympics Day 7 blog. Plenty of shooting, archery and other action awaits us. Focus, however, remains on shooter Manu Bhaker, who will compete in the 25m Pistol Women's Qualification Precision. The 22-year-old has already won two bronze medals this term, one in individual event, and the other with Sarabjot Singh in the Mixed tie.