Story ProgressBack to home
Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates, Day 14: Golfers Begin India's Campaign, Medal Hopes In Wrestling
Olympics 2024, Day 14 Live Updates: Day 14th of the ongoing Paris Olympics will see India grappler Aman Sehrawat playing for the bronze medal in men's 57kg wrestling against Puerto Rico's Darian Toi Cruz.
Paris Olympic Games 2024 Day 14 Live Updates© AFP
Olympics 2024, Day 14 Live Updates: Day 14th of the ongoing Paris Olympics will see India grappler Aman Sehrawat playing for the bronze medal in men's 57kg wrestling against Puerto Rico's Darian Toi Cruz. Earlier on Thursday, he lost to Japanese top-seed Rei Higuchi in the 57kg freestyle semifinal bout as the country's hopes of winning gold from wrestling suffered a big blow. Apart from him, Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will also be in action in the women's individual golf event. India have taken their medal tally to a total of five medals as the men's hockey team clinched a memorable bronze while athlete Neeraj Chopra secured silver in the men's javelin throw event. (India's Day 14 Schedule | Medal Tally)
Here are the Live Updates from Day 14 of the Paris Olympics 2024:
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 11:56 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024, Day 14 Live Updates: India eye another bronzeDespite losing in the semi-final, India wrestler Aman Sehrawat still has a chance of winning the bronze medal as he takes on Puerto Rico's Darian Toi Cruz in the third-place match of men's 57kg freestyle wrestling. Earlier on Thursday, Sehrawat lost against Japanese top-seed Rei Higuchi in the semi-finals.
Topics mentioned in this article
Aman Sehrawat Aditi Ashok Golf Wrestling Olympics 2024 Olympics Medals Tally India
Get the Latest India tour of Sri Lanka, 2024 Updates, check out Paris Olympics 2024 News, Schedule, Results and Medals Tally at NDTV Sports. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.