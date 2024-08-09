Olympics 2024, Day 14 Live Updates: Day 14th of the ongoing Paris Olympics will see India grappler Aman Sehrawat playing for the bronze medal in men's 57kg wrestling against Puerto Rico's Darian Toi Cruz. Earlier on Thursday, he lost to Japanese top-seed Rei Higuchi in the 57kg freestyle semifinal bout as the country's hopes of winning gold from wrestling suffered a big blow. Apart from him, Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will also be in action in the women's individual golf event. India have taken their medal tally to a total of five medals as the men's hockey team clinched a memorable bronze while athlete Neeraj Chopra secured silver in the men's javelin throw event. (India's Day 14 Schedule | Medal Tally)

Paris Olympics 2024, Day 14 Live Updates: Golfers in action Golfers will be beginning India's campaign on Day 14 of the Paris Olympics 2024. From India, Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will be participating in women's individual golf event.

Paris Olympics 2024, Day 14 Live Updates: India eye another bronze Despite losing in the semi-final, India wrestler Aman Sehrawat still has a chance of winning the bronze medal as he takes on Puerto Rico's Darian Toi Cruz in the third-place match of men's 57kg freestyle wrestling. Earlier on Thursday, Sehrawat lost against Japanese top-seed Rei Higuchi in the semi-finals.

