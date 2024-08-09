India's Full Schedule, Medal Events At Paris Olympics 2024, August 9: India will have the chance to add another medal to its tally as young Indian grappler Aman Sehrawat plays for the bronze medal in men's 57kg wrestling. Earlier, he lost to Japanese top-seed Rei Higuchi in the 57kg free-style semifinal bout as the country's hopes of winning a gold from wrestling suffered a big blow at the Olympics e on Thursday. The 21-year-old Aman will now play for the bronze medal against Puerto Rico's Darian Toi Cruz on Friday.

Aman, who had raised hopes of securing a place in the final following two big victories against celebrated opponents in the earlier rounds, was no match for the 28-year-old Higuchi -- the 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallist -- as the Japanese toyed with the Indian to stamp his technical superiority with a 10-0 win in just over two minutes.

Higuchi's superior technique was evident in the first few seconds when he attacked Aman's legs to take a 4-0 lead.

The Japanese, a former world champion in 2022 at Belgrade in the 61kg category, kept up the pressure on the Indian, targeting Aman's legs and effecting regular throw downs with ease to garner six more points to end the contest.

ATHLETICS

Women's 4x400m Relay Round 1: Indian team - 2:10pm

Men's 4x400m Relay Round 1: Indian team -- 2:35pm

GOLF

Women's Individual: Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar - 12:30pm

WRESTLING

Men's 57kg freestyle bronze medal match: Aman Sehrawat vs Darian Toi Cruz (Puerto Rico) - 9:45pm.

