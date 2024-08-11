Paris Olympics 2024 Closing Ceremony Live Streaming: Paris Olympics 2024 is all set to be concluded on Monday (IST) with a grand closing ceremony. The quadrennial event ended on a mixed note for the Indian contingent as it clinched only six medals. Shooter Manu Bhaker registered a historic feat as she became the first Indian athlete in the post-independence era to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics. In the closing ceremony, twin bronze medalist shooter Manu Bhaker and veteran India's men hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh will be the flagbearers for India.

At the closing ceremony, French President Emmanuel Macron will be entering the stage with International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bash. Macron will then officially hand over the Olympic flag to the representative of Los Angeles, who will be the hosts of the Olympics 2028.

Artistic director Thomas Jolly has revealed it will combine "wonder" with "dystopia", suggesting some darker elements than the joyful and impertinent tone of the opening ceremony that drew a record audience of more than a billion worldwide.

When will the Paris Olympics 2024 Closing Ceremony take place?

The Paris Olympics 2024 Closing Ceremony will take place on Monday, August 12 (IST).

Where will the Paris Olympics 2024 Closing Ceremony take place?

The Paris Olympics 2024 Closing Ceremony will take place at the Stade de France, Paris.

What time will the Paris Olympics 2024 Closing Ceremony start?

The Paris Olympics 2024 Closing Ceremony will take start at 12:30 AM (IST).

Which TV channels will live telecast the Paris Olympics 2024 Closing Ceremony?

The Paris Olympics 2024 Closing Ceremony will be live telecast on the Sports18 network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Paris Olympics 2024 Closing Ceremony?

The Paris Olympics 2024 Closing Ceremony will be live streamed on the JioCinema app.

