Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming and Live Telecast: While the 2024 Paris Olympics officially begins on Friday, July 26, India's events will start a day earlier with archery on July 25. The Paris Olympics will bring together over 10,000 athletes across 206 National Olympic Committees. India will be vying to create new records in Paris, following on from their best-ever tally of seven at Tokyo 2020. A 117-strong contingent will represent the tricolour in Paris, with the likes of javelin star Neeraj Chopra, badminton stars PV Sindhu, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, and weightlifter Mirabai Chanu among the favourites to bring home a medal.

After the opening ceremony, India's 2024 Paris Olympics starts with the Indian men's hockey team's first pool game against New Zealand on Saturday, July 27. Badminton, boxing, shooting and table tennis events also start on the same day.

Here's where Paris Olympics 2024 action can be watched live:

What date will India's events for Paris Olympics 2024 start?

India's events for Paris Olympics will start from Friday, July 25, with the archery ranking rounds. The opening ceremony will take place on Friday, July 26.

What time will India's events for Paris Olympics 2024 start?

India's first event, the archery women's ranking round will start at 1 pm on Thursday, July 25.

Till what date will the Paris Olympics 2024 continue?

The Paris Olympics 2024 will go on till August 11, 2024.

What venues will the Paris Olympics 2024 take place in?

The Paris Olympics 2024 will be played across 33 different venues, spread across Paris, France and French territories.

Which TV channels will telecast the Paris Olympics 2024?

The Paris Olympics 2024 will be telecast on Sports 18 and the Viacom 18 network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Paris Olympics 2024?

The Paris Olympics 2024 will be live streamed on the JioCinema app, free of cost.



(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)