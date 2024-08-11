The highly-anticipated Paris Olympic Games 2024 have reached their conclusion. The 16-day event saw many ups and downs, which made it a memorable one. However, the tournament was a mixed baggage for the Indian contingent as it will be returning with a total of six medals, including five bronze and one silver. The Indian athletes failed to clinch a single gold medal and finished at 71st place in the medal tally. The quadrennial event will be concluded by a grand closing ceremony, taking place at Stade de France in Paris.

Here's what all you need to know about the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024:

When will the Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony take place?

The Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony will take place on August 11 (August 12 in India). It will start at 12:30 AM IST (Monday).

Where will the Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony take place?

The Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony will take place at the Stade de France in Paris.

What will happen at the Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony?

Advertisement

At the closing ceremony, French President Emmanuel Macron will be entering the stage with International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bash. Macron will then officially hand over the Olympic flag to the representative of Los Angeles, who will be the hosts of the Olympics 2028.

Who will be performing at the Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony?

The closing ceremony will be a much shorter affair and will take place -- in a more traditional fashion -- at France's national stadium. Artistic director Thomas Jolly has revealed it will combine "wonder" with "dystopia", suggesting some darker elements than the joyful and impertinent tone of the opening ceremony that drew a record audience of more than a billion worldwide.

Some reports have also suggested that renowned Hollywood actor Tom Cruise is also likely to engage in a death-defying stunt on the roof of the Stade de France.

Advertisement

Who will be India's flagbearers at the Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony?

Twin bronze medal winner Manu Bhaker and veteran men's hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh will be India's flagbearers at the Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony.

(With AFP Inputs)