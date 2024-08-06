It was a highly successful day for India at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Tuesday as Neeraj Chopra qualified for the javelin final while wrestler Vinesh Phogat registered two massive victories to book her semifinal berth. Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj produced a mammoth throw of 89.34m on his very first attempt in the qualification round to begin his campaign in Paris. On the other hand, Vinesh pulled off a stunning win over Japan's Yui Susaki who has lost only five bouts in her career since 2010. She continued her momentum in the quarterfinal as she defeated Ukraine's Oksana Vasylivna Livach.

It has been a tough year for Vinesh who was a leading voice in the protests against former President of Wrestling Federation of India Brij Bhushan Singh. She competed at the 2024 Asian Wrestling Olympic Qualification Tournament in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan and earned a quota place for India.

Vinesh also had a massive setback as she injured the Anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) on her left knee during a training session that ruled her out of the Asian Games.

Following his qualification for the javelin final, Neeraj had a special message for Vinesh as he acknowledged her massive win against the much-decorated 50kg freestyle wrestler Yui Susaki.

“This is extraordinary. To beat Susaki is unreal. The effort she has put in shows. After what she has been through, I pray for her that she wins a medal. All best to her,” Neeraj said according to RevSportz.

Vinesh, who is participating in her third Olympics, narrowly missed a bronze medal at the Rio Olympics 2016 after suffering an injury. In Tokyo 2020, she lost to Vanesa Kaladzinskaya in the quarterfinals.

Coming to Neeraj, the reigning world champion came up with his all-time second-best throw at a men's javelin event, with his top throw coming at Stockholm Diamond League 2022 with a distance of 89.94 m. It was also the 26-year-old's best throw in any qualification round.

(With agency inputs)

Advertisement