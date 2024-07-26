Story ProgressBack to home
2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony LIVE: Lady Gaga Sets Stage On Fire At Opening Ceremony In Paris
Summer Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates: The Paris Olympics opening ceremony has started in Paris
Olympic Games Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates from Paris© AFP
Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates: The Paris Olympics opening ceremony has started in Paris with a glittering ceremony. A whopping 10,500 athletes are set to sail across the Seine. This is the first time that an Olympic opening ceremony is happening outside a stadium. The Indian contingent taking part in the Athletes' Parade during the Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics, to be led by PV Sindhu and Achanta Sharath Kamal, will have 78 athletes and officials from 12 sports disciplines. All the athletes who made themselves available for the ceremony will be part of the Parade, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said. (Paris Olympics 2024)
Here are the Live Updates of Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony -
- 23:13 (IST)Olympics 2024 Live: Greece is the first nationThe first country to march in the Parade of Nations is Greece. Greece is where the first modern Games happened in 1896. The ancient Games also happenned in Greece. To honour this, Greece marches first in the parade.
- 23:09 (IST)Paris Olympics Live: Ceremony startsThe opening ceremony has started! Rain is playing hide and seek here in the French capital as the Opening Ceremony is just a few minutes away, dampening the mood of the crowd present. The French Met Department has predicted the risk of rain showers during the ceremony on Friday evening owing to disturbances approaching the Paris region.
- 23:02 (IST)Olympics 2024 Live: Guests arrive!According to reports, guests have started to arrive at the venue. As we speak Shiva Keshavan, deputy chef de mission, says Indian athletes are fully geared up for the opening ceremony. The experts present at the venue are saying they are ready for the opening ceremony.
- 22:04 (IST)Paris Olympics Live: Hello!The opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024 will be starting in a few hours! This is the biggest show on earth and India will be looking forward to its athletes at the quadrennial extravaganza. Follow this blog for the live updates of the Paris Olympics opening ceremony
