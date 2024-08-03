Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz meet for the seventh time on Sunday in the Olympic Games final at Roland Garros. Let's look at their six previous meeting:

2022: Madrid semi-final - Alcaraz 6-7 (5/7), 7-5, 7-6 (7/5)

In the pair's first meeting, the 19-year-old Alcaraz followed up his quarter-final win over Rafael Nadal by defeating Djokovic, becoming the first man to beat the two giants of the game at the same clay-court event.

Alcaraz hit 51 winners compared to 24 for Djokovic in a dramatic three-hour and 36-minute clash.

"For the rest of the season I think I am able to play against the best players in the world and beat them as well, so it gives me a lot of confidence," said Alcaraz.

By the end of 2023, he had become the youngest man since Pete Sampras in 1990 to win the US Open and youngest ever to take the world number one raking.

2023: French Open semi-final - Djokovic 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1

Alcaraz's challenge fizzled out from the start of the third set when he suffered body cramps, caused in part he admitted by the prospect of facing Djokovic.

"I'm disappointed in myself honestly, and in a match like this, coming to this match with great feelings, feeling great physically, and cramping at the end of the second set, beginning of the third set, it was really disappointing," said Alcaraz.

Djokovic went on to easily defeat Casper Ruud in the final.

2023: Wimbledon final - Alcaraz 1-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4

Seven-time Wimbledon champion Djokovic was clear favourite to equal Roger Federer's record of eight All England Club titles.

He dominated the first set and had set point in the second which he squandered despite having a simple-looking volley.

Alcaraz seized his lifeline, eventually triumphing after a four-hour, 42-minute rollercoaster battle.

2023: Cincinnati final - Djokovic 5-7, 7-6 (9/7), 7-6 (7/4)

Alcaraz was cruising in the pair's first meeting on a hard court, up by a set and a break but Djokovic stormed back, saving match point in the second set tie-break.

The Spaniard broke the Serb when he served for the title in the third set but Djokovic regrouped to win the title after three hours and 49 minutes on court.

It was the longest best-of-three final in ATP Tour history.

2023: ATP Tour Finals semi-final - Djokovic 6-3, 6-2

Djokovic enjoyed this one-sided encounter at the season-ending showpiece in Turin.

"I approached the match with the right attitude, the right mentality, and I knew from the very first point it was going to be intense," said Djokovic.

"That's Carlos. He always brings out his best in these kinds of matches."

Djokovic went on to defeat Jannik Sinner in the final to claim his seventh ATP Finals crown.

2024: Wimbledon final - Alcaraz 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7/4)

Alcaraz overpowered seven-time champion Djokovic to retain his Wimbledon title, collecting his fourth Grand Slam title.

Alcaraz equalled the Open Era record for most Grand Slams won at the age 21 or under, joining Boris Becker, Bjorn Borg and Mats Wilander.

And he was just the sixth man to win the French Open and Wimbledon back-to-back.

Djokovic, who had right knee surgery just weeks before the tournament, was aiming to win a 25th Grand Slam -- a record in the men's and women's game.

"Honestly, it is a dream for me winning this trophy," said the Spaniard. "I did an interview when I was 11 and I said my dream is to win Wimbledon.

