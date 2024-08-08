2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medal-winning wrestler Bajrang Punia has slammed people who have taken the opportunity to mock Vinesh Phogat following her heartbreaking disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024. Punia has been outspoken in his support for Vinesh throughout the Olympics, championing her struggle to the top and labelling her a 'lioness'. Following her disqualification due to being over the 50kg weight limit by just 100 grams, Punia has been one among many athletes asking her to be awarded silver. Punia spoke to NDTV about the situation.

"Those who are trolling have no idea about wrestling or how weight can be reduced. These are the people who are giving opinions now, they're not upset because a medal has been lost," said Punia.

"There is a two-hour gap between the weigh-in and the start of the match in wrestling tournaments. Not even a one gram allowance is given for the weight," explained Punia.

Punia stated that Vinesh had tried her best to reduce her weight before the second day, and also added that she isn't the first wrestler to fall victim to this situation.

"Vinesh tried her absolute best. This is not the first time this is happening. Several wrestlers, some of whom I know personally, have been disqualified due to this reason," said Punia.

Punia reacted to the trolling suffered by Vinesh.

"The unfortunate outcome of the incident is that people aren't mourning the fact that a daughter of the nation has lost an Olympic medal."

"In fact, Vinesh is being mocked," said Punia.

Vinesh Phogat announced her retirement from wrestling on Thursday morning, stating that she did not have the courage or strength to continue. Punia provided further support to her.

"Vinesh, you have not lost, you've been defeated. For us, you will always be a winner. You are not only a daughter of India, but also its pride," Punia tweeted on X.

Vinesh appealed her disqualification to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), appealing that a silver medal be awarded. The decision is still pending.