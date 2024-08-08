Story ProgressBack to home
Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Final Live, Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra Faces Big Threat From These Stars On Way To Gold
Neeraj Chopra Men's Javelin Throw Final LIVE Updates Olympics 2024: India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra will look to retain his gold medal in the Men's Javelin Throw final at Paris Olympics 2024.
Neeraj Chopra Men's Javelin Throw Final LIVE Updates Paris Olympics 2024© AFP
Neeraj Chopra Men's Javelin Throw Final LIVE Updates Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra, India's golden boy, will be aiming to weave his magic once again on the biggest of stage - the Olympics. Neeraj Chopra will look to retain his Olympic gold medal when he gets down to action in the Men's Javelin Throw final at Paris Olympics 2024. Neeraj, who won gold at the Tokyo Summer Games three years back, registered a huge throw of 89.34 metres in Group B of the men's javelin throw qualification round at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday and made his way into the finals. Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who breached the 90m mark at the Commonwealth Games in 2022, also qualified for the javelin throw final with his season-best throw of 86.59 m. (Medals Tally)
Here are the LIVE Updates of Neeraj Chopra Men's Javelin Throw Final, Paris Olympics 2024 from Stade de France
- 23:01 (IST)Olympics 2024 Javelin Throw Live: Neeraj's Main ThreatsThe competition would be fierce as the final will feature the likes of Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch, the 2020 silver medalist, Julian Weber of Germany, the 2022 European Champion and the two-time world champion, Anderson Peters from Grenada.Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who is also one of Neeraj's closest rivals, joined the Indian star for the men's javelin final with his season-best throw of 86.59 m.
- 22:34 (IST)Olympics 2024 Javelin Throw Live: Task cut out for Neeraj!His stunning monster throw of 89.34m in the qualification round made quite a statement but a tough challenge awaits defending champion Neeraj Chopra as he seeks another piece of history in the Paris Olympics men's javelin throw final round in Paris on Thursday.
