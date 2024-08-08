Olympics 2024 Javelin Throw Live: Neeraj's Main Threats

The competition would be fierce as the final will feature the likes of Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch, the 2020 silver medalist, Julian Weber of Germany, the 2022 European Champion and the two-time world champion, Anderson Peters from Grenada.





Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who is also one of Neeraj's closest rivals, joined the Indian star for the men's javelin final with his season-best throw of 86.59 m.