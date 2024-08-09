There could be constant talks of rivalry between Arshad Nadeem and Neeraj Chopra in the sporting spectrum but there's nothing but love between the two. After Arshad and Neeraj secured a 1-2 finish in the Paris Olympics javelin throw final, social media was flooded by the stories of their camaraderie. In fact, Neeraj's mother Saroj even said that Arshad is also like her son. Now, Arshad's mother has echoed the same sentiments, saying she sees Neeraj the same way as she sees her own son.

"He is also like my son. He is Nadeem's friend and also his brother. Wins and losses are part of the sport. May god bless him, may he win medals. They are like brothers, I've prayed for Neeraj too," Arshad's mother said in an interview.

"I am thankful to entire Pakistan for the support they lent to Nadeem, the prayers they offered for my son."

"If mothers ran the world, there would be no hate, no wars. #ArshadNadeem's mother: 'Neeraj Chopra is like a son to me. I prayed for him too.' (courtesy indyurdu) #NeerajChopra's mother: 'We're happy with silver. The one who won gold (Arshad Nadeem) is also my child.'"… pic.twitter.com/IWM78tCwpI — PTI GOJRA (@PTI_Gojra) August 9, 2024

While Arshad became the first athlete in Pakistan's history to clinch a gold medal in an individual event, Neeraj became only the third Indian and the first in track and field to win back-to-back individual Olympic medals.

"We are very happy with the silver, the one who got gold is also our child and the one who got silver is also our child....all are athletes, all work hard," Saroj told PTI Videos in Khandra, Panipat, where the family is based.

"Nadeem is also good, he plays well, there is no difference between Neeraj and Nadeem. We got gold and silver there is no difference for us," she added in the interview.

Both Chopra and Nadeem are good friends off the field despite being rivals on it. Neeraj, in fact, has lent a helping hand to Nadeem, supported him on multiple occasions.