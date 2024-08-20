Indian shooter Manu Bhaker scripted history by becoming the first athlete from independent India to win two individual medals in the same edition of the Olympics. Bhaker enjoyed a sensational run of form at the Paris Olympics 2024 as she won bronze in the women's 10m air pistol event and the 10m air pistol mixed team event along with Sarabjot Singh. Manu came extremely close to adding another medal to her tally but finished fourth in the 25m women's pistol. She has been enjoying a lot of attention since coming back home from the Olympics and in a video going viral on social media, she was seen grooving to the famous song "Kala Chashma" along with some school kids during a felicitation ceremony.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the Indian contingent which returned from the Paris Olympics with six medals, with history-scripting shooter Manu Bhaker showing her pistol that fetched her two bronze, at his residence.

The Indian men's hockey team, which won its second consecutive bronze at the Paris Games, presented the PM with a stick signed by all the players.

The players, including the just-retired PR Sreejesh and captain Harmanpreet Singh, were seen posing with the Prime Minister with the bronze medals on their necks.

"It was a delight to interact with the Indian contingent that represented our nation in the Paris Olympics. Heard their experiences from the games and lauded their feats on the sports field," PM Modi tweeted.

"Every player who went to Paris is a champion. The Government of India will continue to support sports and ensure that a top-quality sporting infrastructure is built," he wrote on 'X', formerly Twitter.

Bhaker, who became the first Indian to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics, was seen explaining to the PM about the pistol with which she shot down two bronze medals — in 10m air pistol and 10m air pistol mixed event — in Paris.

(With PTI inputs)

