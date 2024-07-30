India's ace shooter Manu Bhaker created history in the Paris Olympics 2024, becoming the first female from the sport in the country to win a medal. She did so in the women's individual 10m air pistol final, clinching a bronze medal. On Tuesday, Manu could create bigger history if she and her partner Sarabjot Singh could earn India another bronze medal in the mixed team 10m air pistol final. If Manu does go on to bag another bronze medal, she would become the first athlete from Independent India to win two medals in the same Olympic Games.

The only Indian athlete who has done so before is Norman Pritchard won two silver medals in athletics during the 1900 Games when India was under British rule. After Pritchard, no Indian athlete has managed to win two medals in a single campaign.

Winning this medal is a dream come true, not just for me but for everyone who has supported me. I am deeply grateful to the NRAI, SAI, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Coach Jaspal Rana sir, Haryana government and OGQ. I dedicate this victory to my country for their incredible…

However, there are a couple of Indian athletes who have won two medals in the Olympic Games cumulatively in their career. They are Sushil Kumar (wrestling) and PV Sindhu (badminton).

Sushil bagged a bronze medal at the Beijing 2008 games before earning a silver medal at London 2012. In the process, he became the first-ever individual athlete from India to win multiple Olympic medals post-independence, over two different campaigns.

Shuttler Sindhu won silver in the Rio Olympics, after being beaten by Spain's Carolina Marin in the final. It was the first time that India had won a silver medal in Olympic badminton. Sindh later won bronze at Tokyo 2020. Sindhu is the only woman athlete from India to win multiple medals at the Olympic Games, though over two different editions.

Bhaker's case is quite different from Shushil and Sindhu's as she could become the first Indian post-independence to bag two medals from the same Olympic Games.

Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh will be up against the Korean pair of Oh Ye Jin and Lee Wonho in the bronze-medal match. Manu and Sarabjot shot a combined total of 580 in the qualifier to finish third while the Korean duo sealed 4th spot with a score of 579. On Day 4 of the Olympic Games, the Indian duo would hope to repeat their qualification performance.