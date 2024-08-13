Spotting India's ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra with Manu Bhaker and the pistol shooter's mother after the Paris Olympics 2024, internet went in overdrive on Monday. Neeraj was spotted at an event after the conclusion of the Paris Games, where Manu and her mother were also present. The manner in which the three were interacting with each other sent social media in to a wild speculation mode, with many suggesting that marriage could be on the cards for Neeraj and Manu. However, the pistol shooter's father has put the speculations to bed, saying his daughter isn't even old enough for such a moment in her life.

"Manu is still very young. She is not even of marriageable age. Not even thinking about it right now," Manu's father Ram Kishan told Dainik Bhaskar, dismissing any rumours or speculation regarding her future plans.

Neeraj Chopra can be seen talking to the Manu Bhaker's mother and into the other video, Neeraj Chopra and Manu Bhaker are discussing closely..!



In the videos that surfaced on social media, Manu's mother also seemed to have a great connection with Neeraj. Ram Kishan revealed that Manu's mother considers Neeraj as her son, hence the bond between the two.

"Manu's mother considers Neeraj like her son," he said, highlighting the bond and affection that exists between them, while also dismissing any romantic angle between the athletics star and Manu.

Neeraj's uncle also spoke on the talks around the Paris silver medallist's marriage. He said, "Just as Neeraj brought the medal, the entire country got to know about it. Similarly, when he marries, then everyone will know."

Manu and Neeraj were two of the most successful Indian athletes in the Paris Games. Though both would feel they could've done better in their respective events, they still managed to bring glory to India. While Manu bagged twin bronze medals in different shooting events, Neeraj followed up his Tokyo Olympics gold medal with a silver in Paris.