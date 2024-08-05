Lakshya Sen vs Zii Jia Lee, Badminton Men's Singles Bronze Medal Playoff Live Streaming: After missing out on the finale berth, Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen to face Malaysia's Zii Jia Lee in men's singles bronze medal match on Monday. It will be a great achievement for Sen as he is on the road to clinch his maiden Olympic medal in his maiden appearance. Earlier on Sunday, the 22-year-old shuttler suffered a straight-game defeat to reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen in the men's singles semifinals. Sen, a 2021 World Championships bronze medal, squandered a three-point advantage in the first game and a 7-0 lead in the second to surrender 20-22 14-21 to the two-time world champion Axelsen in a 54-minute semifinal clash.

India have never won a Olympic gold medal in badminton with PV Sindhu claiming a silver and bronze at the Rio and Tokyo Olympics and Saina Nehwal securing a bronze in London Games.

When will the Lakshya Sen vs Zii Jia Lee, Badminton Men's Singles Bronze Medal Playoff match take place?

The Lakshya Sen vs Zii Jia Lee, Badminton Men's Singles Bronze Medal Playoff match will take place on Monday, August 5.

Where will the Lakshya Sen vs Zii Jia Lee, Badminton Men's Singles Bronze Medal Playoff match be held?

The Lakshya Sen vs Zii Jia Lee, Badminton Men's Singles Bronze Medal Playoff match will be held at La Chapelle Arena.

What time will the Lakshya Sen vs Zii Jia Lee, Badminton Men's Singles Bronze Medal Playoff match start?

The Lakshya Sen vs Zii Jia Lee, Badminton Men's Singles Bronze Medal Playoff match will start after 6:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Lakshya Sen vs Zii Jia Lee, Badminton Men's Singles Bronze Medal Playoff match?

The Lakshya Sen vs Zii Jia Lee, Badminton Men's Singles Bronze Medal Playoff match will be telecast live on the Sports18 network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Lakshya Sen vs Zii Jia Lee, Badminton Men's Singles Bronze Medal Playoff match?

The Lakshya Sen vs Zii Jia Lee, Badminton Men's Singles Bronze Medal Playoff match will be live streamed on the JioCinema app.

