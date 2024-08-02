Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien-chen, Men's Singles Quarter-Finals, Live Updates: Lakshya Sen will be taking on Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien-chen in badminton men's singles quarter-final match at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Friday. Sen marched into last 8 after defeating his compatriot HS Prannoy 21-12, 21-6 in the Round of 16 match. He is now the third India after Parupalli Kashyap and Kidambi Srikanth, who had reached the quarterfinals in the London and Rio edition of the Olympic Games in 2012 and 2016, to enter the last eight stage.

Here are the Live Updates of badminton men's singles quarterfinals match between Lakshya Sen and Chou Tien-chen at Paris Olympics: