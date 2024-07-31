Manu Bhaker admitted that her journey to two Olympic medals has been a rollercoaster. In Tokyo 2020, Bhaker's pistol suffered a technical glitch as she failed to make the final event. Three years later, Bhaker has achieved redemption, not once but twice, and now stands as the first athlete to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics, since the nation's independence. Bhaker spoke to NDTV in a candid chat after her medal-winning heroics in the Paris Olympics 2024.

Bhaker first won bronze at the women's 10m air pistol event, and then bronze again in the mixed team 10m air pistol event alongside male shooter Sarabjot Singh. These have been India's only medals at Paris 2024 so far.

"I believe that victory cannot teach you what defeat teaches you. From Tokyo, the journey has been full of ups and downs," said Bhaker, speaking to NDTV. "I've tried my best in performing in all the competitions, but sometimes you just can't keep up," she admitted.

Speaking about the planning behind her schedule and training, Bhaker entirely credited her coach, former Asian Games gold medalist shooter Jaspal Rana.

"The planning part was definitely entirely Jaspal sir's programme. He planned it according to if my shoulder is in good shape," said Bhaker. "I always look at him whenever I lack courage or I want to feel more confident.

"When you come to a major Games, confidence plays a huge part. It comes from the roots, from my family, from my friends, from the atmosphere I trained in the last two-three years, and from my coach," she added.

Despite becoming the first Indian athlete to win two medals in an Olympics since Norman Pritchard in the 1900 Games, Bhaker's journey at Paris 2024 may not be over yet. She is set to further participate in the 25m air pistol events.

