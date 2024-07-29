India's Schedule, Medal Events At Olympics 2024 Day 3: After Manu Bhaker's bronze medal-winning show in 10m air pistol on Sunday, all eyes will be on Ramita Jindal and Arjun Babuta, who will be competing in the 10m air rifle women's and men's categories respectively. Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh along with Rhythm Sangwan and Arjun Singh Cheema will compete in 10m air pistol mixed team qualification. The top two teams will be assured of medals. The Indian men's archery team will be playing in the quarter-finals too.

ARCHERY

Men's team quarterfinals: Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Pravin Jadhav - 6:31pm

Men's team semi-finals: 7:40pm (If they qualify)

Men's team bronze medal match: 8:18pm (If they qualify)

Men's team gold medal match: 8:41pm (If they qualify)

BADMINTON

Men's doubles (Group stage): Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel (Germany) - 12pm

Women's Doubles (Group stage): Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto vs Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida (Japan) - 12:50pm onwards

Men's singles (Group stage): Lakshya Sen vs Julien Carraggi (Belgium) - 5:30pm

HOCKEY

Men's Pool B Match: India vs Argentina - 4:15pm

SHOOTING

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification: Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh; Rhythm Sangwan and Arjun Singh Cheema - 12:45pm

Men's Trap Qualification: Prithviraj Tondaiman - 1pm

10m Air Rifle Women's Final (Medal event): Ramita Jindal - 1pm

10m Air Rifle Men's Final (Medal event): Arjun Babuta - 3:30pm

TABLE TENNIS

Women's Singles (Round of 32): Sreeja Akula vs Jian Zeng (Singapore) - 11:30pm