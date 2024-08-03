India's Full Schedule, Medal Events At Paris Olympics 2024, August 3: India's day at the Paris Olympics 2024 comes with hope for more medals, and possibly, more history being written by Manu Bhaker. The two-time medalist at Paris 2024 will be gunning for gold in the women's 25m pistol final, as she aims to become the first-ever Indian athlete to win three medals in a single edition of the Olympics. Deepika Kumari and Bhajan Kaur will be aiming to continue the recent up-turn of form in archery, as they participate in the women's individual Round of 16. And in the early hours of the morning (on Sunday), we may also have another medal confirmed if Nishant Dev wins his Men's 71kg boxing quarterfinal. (Paris Olympics medals tally)

ARCHERY

Women's Individual 1/8 eliminations

Deepika Kumari (1:52 PM), Bhajan Kaur (2:05 PM)

Women's Individual Quarter-final (If qualified) - 4:30 PM onwards

Women's Individual Semi-final (If qualified) - 5:22 PM onwards

Women's Individual Bronze Medal Match (If qualified) - 6:03 PM

Women's Individual Gold Medal Match (If qualified) - 6:16 PM

BOXING

Men's 71 kg quarter-final

Nishant Dev 12:18 am

Advertisement

GOLF

Men's individual strokeplay - Round 3

Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar (12:30 PM)

SAILING

Men's Dinghy 1LCA7 - Race 5 and 6

Vishnu Sarvanan (3:50 PM)

Women's Dinghy 1LCA6 - Race 4, 5 and 6

Nethra Kumanan (5:55 PM)

SHOOTING

25m pistol women's final

Manu Bhaker 1 pm

Advertisement

Skeet men's Qualification - Day 2

Anantjeet Singh Naruka (12:30 PM)

Skeet Final (if qualified) - 7 pm

Skeet women's Qualification - Day 1

Maheshwari Chauhan and Raiza Dhillon

