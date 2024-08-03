India's Full Schedule, Medal Events At Paris Olympics 2024, August 3: Manu Bhaker Chases Third medal, Boxer Nishant Dev One Win Away
India's Full Schedule, Medal Events At Paris Olympics 2024, August 3: Manu Bhaker and boxer Nishant Dev will be in action today
India's Full Schedule, Medal Events At Paris Olympics 2024, August 3: India's day at the Paris Olympics 2024 comes with hope for more medals, and possibly, more history being written by Manu Bhaker. The two-time medalist at Paris 2024 will be gunning for gold in the women's 25m pistol final, as she aims to become the first-ever Indian athlete to win three medals in a single edition of the Olympics. Deepika Kumari and Bhajan Kaur will be aiming to continue the recent up-turn of form in archery, as they participate in the women's individual Round of 16. And in the early hours of the morning (on Sunday), we may also have another medal confirmed if Nishant Dev wins his Men's 71kg boxing quarterfinal. (Paris Olympics medals tally)
ARCHERY
Women's Individual 1/8 eliminations
Deepika Kumari (1:52 PM), Bhajan Kaur (2:05 PM)
Women's Individual Quarter-final (If qualified) - 4:30 PM onwards
Women's Individual Semi-final (If qualified) - 5:22 PM onwards
Women's Individual Bronze Medal Match (If qualified) - 6:03 PM
Women's Individual Gold Medal Match (If qualified) - 6:16 PM
BOXING
Men's 71 kg quarter-final
Nishant Dev 12:18 am
GOLF
Men's individual strokeplay - Round 3
Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar (12:30 PM)
SAILING
Men's Dinghy 1LCA7 - Race 5 and 6
Vishnu Sarvanan (3:50 PM)
Women's Dinghy 1LCA6 - Race 4, 5 and 6
Nethra Kumanan (5:55 PM)
SHOOTING
25m pistol women's final
Manu Bhaker 1 pm
Skeet men's Qualification - Day 2
Anantjeet Singh Naruka (12:30 PM)
Skeet Final (if qualified) - 7 pm
Skeet women's Qualification - Day 1
Maheshwari Chauhan and Raiza Dhillon