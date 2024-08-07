India's ace grappler Vinesh Phogat stood on the cusp of ultimate glory in the Paris Olympic Games 2024 but has now be disqualified from the competition entirely. Vinesh, who was competing in the 50kg freestyle wrestling category, is out of the competition, having been weighed over the limit for her event. Vinesh usually competes in the 53kg category but brought her weight down to 50kg for the Paris Olympics. On Day 2 of her weigh-in, however, Vinesh was found weighing over the desired limit, though by a small margin of about 100 grams.

Vinesh reportedly tried to do all she could to come under the desired weight, be it skipping meals, or running. She didn't sleep the entire night, hoping to fall under the weight category. The Indian officials also asked the Olympic committee for more time but the efforts went in vain.

Earlier, Vinesh had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to reach the final of a wrestling event in Olympic Games. But, fate had something else in store for her. The Indian coach revealed that Vinesh was found overweight by just 100gm on Wednesday morning. Though the margin was small, the rules do not allow for an exception to be made.

"She was found overweight by 100gm this morning. The rules do not allow this and she has been disqualified," said an Indian coach.

It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women's Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning. No further comments will be made… — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 7, 2024

As a result of Vinesh's disqualification, she will not win any medal in the Paris Games. Though Vinesh was assured of a silver, her disqualification means that she would need to return home empty-handed.

Vinesh's first bout in the Paris Games was arguably the toughest one. She was pitted against Japanese wrestler Yui Susaki who had never lost a bout in her international career and also a four-time world Olympic champion. But then, Vinesh happened.

It was Vinesh's struggles off the field that helped her draw power and use a perfect game plan, stunned the reigning Olympic champion in one of the biggest upsets the Games have ever seen.

Vinesh next defeated Oksana Livach of Ukraine to secure a berth in the semi-finals of the women's 50kg freestyle event. Tears of joy came down rolling her cheeks but the job wasn't done yet.

In the semifinals, Vinesh outmuscled Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez to confirm a medal and become the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the final at the Olympics.

But, on Tuesday morning, the dreams of Vinesh and those of 1.4 billion Indians, shattered.