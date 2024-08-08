The Indian men's hockey team defeated Spain 2-1 to clinch the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday. It was their second consecutive bronze medal at the Olympics as they also finished third at the Tokyo Olympics. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side went down in the second quarter when Spanish captain Marc Miralles scored in the 18th minute from a penalty stroke. However, India did not lose heart as Harmanpreet scored in the 30th and 33rd minute to hand them the lead. While Spain continued to launch attacks, PR Sreejesh stood like a wall in front of the goal and managed to guide his side to a brilliant victory.

It was the final match for Sreejesh who has already announced his retirement and after the match, the entire team paid an emotional tribute to the celebrated Indian hockey team goalkeeper. The entire team bowed down in front of the goalkeeper as show of their respect after the match.

Social media was filled with appreciation for Sreejesh and the picture of the Indian hockey team's gesture for the experienced goalkeeper has gone viral.

Congratulations Team India and harmanpreet & sreejesh for winning Bronze . @TheHockeyIndia pic.twitter.com/BM994UEHe9 — PretMeena (@PretMeena) August 8, 2024

The medal is fitting farewell for veteran India custodian PR Sreejesh, nicknamed ' The Great Indian Wall of Indian hockey', who drew curtains on his illustrious 18-year-old career with this match.

PR SREEJESHpic.twitter.com/15qepfVIbV — Hitman ˢᵃʳⁱᵖᵒᵈʰᵃᵃ ˢᵃⁿⁱᵛᵃᵃʳᵃᵐ (@pullshot___45) August 8, 2024

He will be bowing out as the best ever goalkeeper India has produced.

What a heroic display by our boys! Special shoutout to Harmanpreet Singh for leading with fire and scoring those crucial goals, and to PR Sreejesh for standing tall when it mattered most. You both are the heartbeat of this team🇮🇳#Harmanpreet #Sreejesh #Paris2024 #IndianHockey pic.twitter.com/BNBTypehXa — Dr Fractured (@tutgayihu) August 8, 2024

In the final later in the day, Germany will play Netherlands.

