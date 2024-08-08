India vs Spain, Men's Hockey Bronze Medal Match, Paris Olympics 2024, Live Streaming: India's excellent men's hockey campaign could not end in an Olympic final, as the team lost 3-2 to Germany in the Paris Olympics 2024 semi-final. Instead, now India will aim to win bronze for the second successive edition. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side will take on Spain, who were hammered 4-0 by the Netherlands in the other semi. India. Spain are presently ranked eighth in the world. If India do win the medal, it'll be their thirteenth Olympic field hockey medal. The game is likely to be India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh's last.

When will the India vs Spain, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey bronze medal match take place?

The India vs Spain, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey bronze medal match will take place on Thursday, August 8.

Where will the India vs Spain, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey bronze medal match take place?

The India vs Spain, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey bronze medal match will take place at the Stade Yves-du-Manoir, France.

What time will the India vs Spain, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey bronze medal match take place?

The India vs Spain, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey bronze medal match will start at 5:30 PM IST onwards.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs Spain, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey bronze medal match?

The India vs Spain, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey bronze medal match will be telecast live on the Sports 18 Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Spain, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey bronze medal match?

The India vs Spain, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey bronze medal match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

