India vs New Zealand LIVE Men's Hockey Olympics 2024: Sam Lane Scores | India 0-1 NZ
India vs New Zealand LIVE Men's Hockey Olympics 2024: India have conceded a goal in the first quarter in their Pool B match against New Zealand at the Paris Olympics 2024
India vs New Zealand LIVE, Men's Hockey Olympics 2024 Pool B: India have conceded a goal in the first quarter in their Pool B match against New Zealand at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Saturday. Sam Lane has scored for New Zealand. Having returned to medal-winning ways after achieving bronze in Tokyo 2020, India have their work cut out if they are to repeat the same this year. Apart from New Zealand, India have been grouped with Australia, Argentina, Belgium and Ireland, all of whom are ranked in the top 11 in the world. Led by experienced defender Harmanpreet Singh, India would hope for a win to kickstart a difficult pool.
Here are the LIVE updates from India vs New Zealand, Men's Hockey Olympics 2024 match, straight from the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium:
- 21:07 (IST)India vs New Zealand, Olympics Men's Hockey: 0-0 so farThe action is underway and the Indian players are constantly raiding the rival D. They have two shots on goals in the first five minutes. So far, no goals from either team.
- 21:06 (IST)Olympics Hockey Live: Inidia's starting XI
Here's our starting XI to face New Zealand Let the quest for Olympic gold begin!#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HockeyLayegaGold #Paris2024 #Hockey #IndiaAtParis #Cheer4Bharat #IndiavsNewZealand #WinItForSreejesh— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) July 27, 2024
.
.
.@cmo_odisha @sports_odisha @Media_SAI @IndiaSports... pic.twitter.com/9esz2aulep
- 21:02 (IST)India vs New Zealand, Olympics Men's Hockey: We are underwayIndia get us started. Can India add another medal to the record books of the Olympics' most successful hockey nation? The journey starts now.
- 20:57 (IST)India vs New Zealand, Olympics Men's Hockey: India's Playing XIHere's India's playing XI for their first Olympics 2024 men's hockey game:Harmanpreet Singh (C), PR Sreejesh (GK), Jarmanpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Mandeep Singh, Amit Rohidas, Sumit, Rajkumar Pal, Manpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek.
- 20:55 (IST)India vs New Zealand, Olympics Men's Hockey: The players are setThe India and New Zealand players have entered the field, and are ready for the national anthem.
- 20:38 (IST)India vs New Zealand, Olympics Men's Hockey: Difficult pool for IndiaThe eight-time Olympic gold medalists have been placed alongside Belgium (rank 3), Australia (rank 4), Argentina (rank 6), New Zealand (rank 10) and Ireland (rank 11) in Pool B. It is a difficult group for India to overcome.
- 20:35 (IST)India vs New Zealand, Olympics Men's Hockey: Going for a medalIndia will be eyeing a medal. The team, led by Harmanpreet Singh, are ranked 7th in the world. But, remember that historic bronze in Tokyo? It was India's first Olympic hockey medal in 41 years. India would be aiming to replicate that.
- 20:33 (IST)India vs New Zealand, Olympics Men's Hockey: Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to NDTV Sports' live coverage of the Indian men's hockey team's first game of Olympics 2024. The bronze medalists from Tokyo 2020 take on New Zealand, in their first of five pool games.