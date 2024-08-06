Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Germany LIVE Score, Men's Hockey Semi-final, Olympics 2024: India One Win Away From Final, Face Germany In Hockey Semis
India vs Germany Men's Hockey Semi-final LIVE Score, Paris Olympics 2024: India will be squaring off against Germany in the men's hockey semi-final match at the Paris Olympics 2024
India vs Germany LIVE Score, Men's Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024© AFP
India vs Germany, Men's Hockey Semi-Final Olympics 2024, Live Updates: India will take on Germany in the men's hockey semi-final match at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Tuesday. Having displayed nerves of steel to be within touching distance of a second successive Olympic medal, the Indian hockey team will fancy its chances against familiar foe and reigning world champion Germany. India won last of their eight Olympic gold medals way back in the 1980 Moscow Games. Paris provides them a great opportunity to make history. A semifinal win will ensure a silver for India, which they last won in the 1960 Rome edition. (Medal Tally)
Here are the Live Updates of Paris Olympics 2024, Men's Hockey semi-final match between India and Germany:
- 21:25 (IST)India vs Germany Hockey LIVE: India's journey till nowIndia started their campaign with a 3-2 win over New Zealand followed by a 1-1 draw against Argentina. They won their game against Ireland but were handed their first loss by Belgium. However, Harmanpreet Singh and Co fought back to beat Australia in the final group stage match. A win over Great Britain in the quarterfinals took them straight to the clash against Germany.
- 21:16 (IST)India vs Germany Hockey LIVE: Amit RohidasThe one big absence for India in their match against Germany will be defender Amit Rohidas who was banned for a game following the red card against Great Britain in the quarterfinals. Rohidas' hockey stick struck his opponent on the face and he was handed an one-match ban due to the red card.
