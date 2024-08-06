India vs Germany, Men's Hockey Semi-Final Olympics 2024, Live Updates: India will take on Germany in the men's hockey semi-final match at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Tuesday. Having displayed nerves of steel to be within touching distance of a second successive Olympic medal, the Indian hockey team will fancy its chances against familiar foe and reigning world champion Germany. India won last of their eight Olympic gold medals way back in the 1980 Moscow Games. Paris provides them a great opportunity to make history. A semifinal win will ensure a silver for India, which they last won in the 1960 Rome edition. (Medal Tally)

Here are the Live Updates of Paris Olympics 2024, Men's Hockey semi-final match between India and Germany: