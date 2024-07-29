India vs Argentina LIVE Score, Men's Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: Harmanpreet Fails To Score From PC | India 0-1 Arg
India vs Argentina Hockey LIVE Updates: India men's hockey team is trailing 0-1 against Argentina in their Pool B match of Paris Olympics 2024
India vs Argentina, Men's Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024, Live Updates: India are trailing Argentina 0-1 in a Paris Olympics 2024 Pool B hockey match on Monday. The fourth quarter is about to start and India are desperate for the equaliser. Lucas Martinez scored for Argentina in the 22nd minute. India had beaten New Zealand 3-2 in their first match and are sitting third in the points table. Argentina had lost to Australia 1-0 in their first game. In the six-team Pool B, the top four sides will advance to the quarter-finals. India had won a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Here are the Live Updates of Paris Olympics 2024, Men's Hockey Pool B match between India and Argentina:
- 17:21 (IST)India vs Argentina, Hockey Live: India miss PCArgentina miss two penalty corners and India have missed their penalty corner too. This has been a really poor show by the Indians in terms of penalty corners. If they lose this one it will mount the pressure. Harmanpreet's shot was deflected well by the Argentina first rusher.
- 17:16 (IST)Olympics hockey live: Argentina get penalty cornerArgentina have been the more dominant side. The Indian team has not been penetrating at all. And there you go! Argentina have yet another penalty corner! Another test for Indian defence.
- 17:12 (IST)India vs Argentina, Hockey Live: Argentina missMaico CASELLA SCHUTH shoots the penalty stroke wide in the 37th minute!
- 17:11 (IST)Olympics hockey live: Argentina gets penalty strokeArgentina get a penalty corner but fail to score. Oh!! They have now got a penalty stroke!
- 17:09 (IST)India vs Argentina, Hockey Live: Argentina on the chargeA good counter-attack as Domene attempts to penetrate Indian D. Shamsher Singh and Harmanpreet do well to snatch the ball
- 17:08 (IST)Olympics hockey live: India trying hardManpreet and Abhishek combined well to launch an attack but failed to score after Santiago's great effort in the 33rd minute
- 17:02 (IST)Olympics hockey live: India eye equaliserThe third quarter is about to start. India still have ample time to make a comeback. India coach Craig Fulton's 'defend at all cost' strategy will be under pressure today. India need to take advantage of the PCs here.
- 16:57 (IST)India vs Argentina, Hockey Live: India under pressureThe second quarter ends and the Indian team is under pressure. They have failed to convert the penalty corners but it is Argentina who have the lead. via a 22nd minute goal by Luca Martinez.
- 16:48 (IST)Olympics hockey live: Lucas Martinez Scores For ArgentinaAnd Lucas Martinez scores for Argentina in the 22nd minute from open field. An outstretched Sreejesh failed to block the shot as Indian defence failed faltered.
- 16:42 (IST)India vs Argentina, Hockey Live: India miss three PCsAnd India get their second penalty corner but misses. They gets two more PCs but hits straight to the goalkeeper. India need to convert these chances if they are to continue their winning momentum.
- 16:39 (IST)Olympics hockey live: 2nd quarter startsThe second quarter starts and India would like to make more circle entries. So far, the penetrations have been missing from both the teams.
- 16:33 (IST)Olympics hockey live: India 0-0 ArgentinaThe first quarter of the India vs Argentina match is over and the score-line is still 0-0.
- 16:31 (IST)Olympics hockey live: Argentina miss PC tooArgentina fail to convert a PC too but Domene sends it wide after Mazzilli's shot. It's still 0-0 in first quarter. Less than two minutes remain in the first quarter of the Pool B match
- 16:29 (IST)India vs Argentina, Hockey Live: India fail to convert PCThe first penalty corner of the match goes to India and they fail to convert it. India captain Harmanpreet Singh is in the bench and he is not happy.
- 16:19 (IST)Olympics hockey live: India vs Argentina startsThe hockey match gets underway. The Pool B has teams like India, Australia, Belgium, Argentina, New Zealand and Ireland. As things stand, India are third in the points table. They need to stay in the top four to advance to the quarter-finals.
- 16:10 (IST)India vs Argentina Live: India's starting XI out
- 15:56 (IST)India vs Argentina Live: India aim to continue momentum
After a win against New Zealand, now it's time to face Argentina.
Stade Yves-du-Manoir, Paris
- 15:50 (IST)India vs Argentina: Welcome!Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Argentina Paris Olympics 2024 Pool B match.