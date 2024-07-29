India vs Argentina, Men's Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024, Live Updates: India are trailing Argentina 0-1 in a Paris Olympics 2024 Pool B hockey match on Monday. The fourth quarter is about to start and India are desperate for the equaliser. Lucas Martinez scored for Argentina in the 22nd minute. India had beaten New Zealand 3-2 in their first match and are sitting third in the points table. Argentina had lost to Australia 1-0 in their first game. In the six-team Pool B, the top four sides will advance to the quarter-finals. India had won a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

July 29 2024 17:21 (IST) India vs Argentina, Hockey Live: India miss PC Argentina miss two penalty corners and India have missed their penalty corner too. This has been a really poor show by the Indians in terms of penalty corners. If they lose this one it will mount the pressure. Harmanpreet's shot was deflected well by the Argentina first rusher.

July 29 2024 17:16 (IST) Olympics hockey live: Argentina get penalty corner Argentina have been the more dominant side. The Indian team has not been penetrating at all. And there you go! Argentina have yet another penalty corner! Another test for Indian defence.

July 29 2024 17:12 (IST) India vs Argentina, Hockey Live: Argentina miss Maico CASELLA SCHUTH shoots the penalty stroke wide in the 37th minute!

July 29 2024 17:11 (IST) Olympics hockey live: Argentina gets penalty stroke Argentina get a penalty corner but fail to score. Oh!! They have now got a penalty stroke!

July 29 2024 17:09 (IST) India vs Argentina, Hockey Live: Argentina on the charge A good counter-attack as Domene attempts to penetrate Indian D. Shamsher Singh and Harmanpreet do well to snatch the ball

July 29 2024 17:08 (IST) Olympics hockey live: India trying hard Manpreet and Abhishek combined well to launch an attack but failed to score after Santiago's great effort in the 33rd minute

July 29 2024 17:02 (IST) Olympics hockey live: India eye equaliser The third quarter is about to start. India still have ample time to make a comeback. India coach Craig Fulton's 'defend at all cost' strategy will be under pressure today. India need to take advantage of the PCs here.

July 29 2024 16:57 (IST) India vs Argentina, Hockey Live: India under pressure The second quarter ends and the Indian team is under pressure. They have failed to convert the penalty corners but it is Argentina who have the lead. via a 22nd minute goal by Luca Martinez.

July 29 2024 16:48 (IST) Olympics hockey live: Lucas Martinez Scores For Argentina And Lucas Martinez scores for Argentina in the 22nd minute from open field. An outstretched Sreejesh failed to block the shot as Indian defence failed faltered.

July 29 2024 16:42 (IST) India vs Argentina, Hockey Live: India miss three PCs And India get their second penalty corner but misses. They gets two more PCs but hits straight to the goalkeeper. India need to convert these chances if they are to continue their winning momentum.

July 29 2024 16:39 (IST) Olympics hockey live: 2nd quarter starts The second quarter starts and India would like to make more circle entries. So far, the penetrations have been missing from both the teams.

July 29 2024 16:33 (IST) Olympics hockey live: India 0-0 Argentina The first quarter of the India vs Argentina match is over and the score-line is still 0-0.

July 29 2024 16:31 (IST) Olympics hockey live: Argentina miss PC too Argentina fail to convert a PC too but Domene sends it wide after Mazzilli's shot. It's still 0-0 in first quarter. Less than two minutes remain in the first quarter of the Pool B match

July 29 2024 16:29 (IST) India vs Argentina, Hockey Live: India fail to convert PC The first penalty corner of the match goes to India and they fail to convert it. India captain Harmanpreet Singh is in the bench and he is not happy.

July 29 2024 16:19 (IST) Olympics hockey live: India vs Argentina starts The hockey match gets underway. The Pool B has teams like India, Australia, Belgium, Argentina, New Zealand and Ireland. As things stand, India are third in the points table. They need to stay in the top four to advance to the quarter-finals.

July 29 2024 16:10 (IST) India vs Argentina Live: India's starting XI out Focused and determined to make 2 in 2 here's our starting XI against Argentina.

July 29 2024 15:56 (IST) India vs Argentina Live: India aim to continue momentum It's Matchday and another intense battle awaits our boys.



After a win against New Zealand, now it's time to face Argentina.



Watch the match live on Jio Cinema and Sports 18.



Stade Yves-du-Manoir, Paris



Kick-Off:- 4:15 PM IST

July 29 2024 15:50 (IST) India vs Argentina: Welcome! Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Argentina Paris Olympics 2024 Pool B match.