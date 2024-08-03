Hungarian boxer Anna Luca Hamori expressed her discontent about facing Algerian opponent Imane Khelif in the quarter-finals of the 66 kg boxing competition in the Paris Olympics 2024. Hamori, 23, who has previously fought at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games and won silver at the 2022 European Championships, stated on social media that she finds it unfair for Khelif to compete in the women's category. Despite her concerns, Hamori is determined to give her all in the upcoming bout, vowing to "fight as long as I can." “In my humble opinion, I don't think it's fair that this contestant can compete in the women's category. "But I cannot concern myself with that now. I cannot change it, it's life.

"I can promise you one thing... I will do my best to win and I will fight as long as I can!” wrote Hamori on ‘X'.

Khelif, along with Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting, was previously disqualified from last year's Women's World Championships after failing gender eligibility tests conducted by the Russia-led International Boxing Association (IBA). The IBA had stripped both athletes of their medals and barred them from participating in the women's competition to maintain fairness.

However, both boxers have now been cleared to compete in the Olympics, as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) bases gender eligibility on the athlete's passport gender.

The Hungarian Boxing Association and the Hungarian Olympic Committee have protested against Khelif's participation, demanding discussions with the IOC over the matter. They argue that the inclusion of Khelif in the women's category undermines the principle of equal competition.

Bulgarian boxer Svetlana Kamenova Staneva, who will face Lin in her quarter-final match, expressed her concerns about the fairness of the competition. Staneva, supported by the Bulgarian Boxing Federation, stressed the importance of equal treatment and criticised the situation for casting a shadow over women's boxing.

Khelif's presence in the tournament has also sparked controversy beyond the athletes' circle. Kheireddine Barbari, head of the Algerian delegation, condemned the campaign against Khelif as "immoral" and filed a complaint with the IOC.

The IOC, having stripped the IBA of its status as the sport's world governing body last June, is now at the center of a complex dispute. The organisation has defended its decision, stating that Khelif and Lin were disqualified without due process by the IBA and highlighting that they are eligible to compete based on their passports.