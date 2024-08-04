Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has assured herself of a medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 but her performances in the boxing ring hasn't put an end to the gender controversy. Khelif was disqualified from the World Championships last year by the International Boxing Association (IBA), after being called a 'biological male' due to the presence of an XY chromosome in her body. But, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) isn't in agreement with the IBA on the matter and has allowed her and another boxer with XY chromosome entry into the Olympic Games in Paris. As the row continues, Khelif's father Omar has broken silence on the matter, sharing proof that Imane was born a girl.

"My child is a girl. She was raised as a girl. She's a strong girl. I raised her to be hard-working and brave. She has a strong will to work and to train," Omar Khelif stated in an interview with Sky News.

Speaking of the Italian opponent, who chose to abandon the match against Imane, her father said that his daughter was just stronger and better in the bout.

"The Italian opponent she faced was unable to defeat my daughter because my daughter was stronger and she was softer," he added.

Imane Khelif's father defends his daughter:



"My daughter is a woman, we have all the evidence, including her birth certificate.



My daughter was just stronger than the Italian boxer. She works very hard. "



Terrible pic.twitter.com/P5dY63rkIz - Algérie Football Media (@DZFOOTBALLDZ) August 3, 2024

Imane's father showed documents dated 2 May, 1999, verifying that the Algerian boxer's identity as female, according to news agency Reuters.

Omar wants his daughter to bring a gold medal from the Paris Games as he hit out at "critics and rumours aim to destabilize" her.

"I tell her prove them wrong in the ring and I hope that she will honour Algeria and Arabic countries and win the gold medal," he asserted, labelling her a "role model".

After winning her quarter-final bout and assuring a bronze medal, Khelif broke down and said, "I am a female, will remain a female".

"I want to tell the entire world that I am a female, and I will remain a female," Khelif, in tears, told the official broadcaster. "It's a battle,