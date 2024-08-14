The Paris Olympics 2024 concluded with Algerian boxer Imane Khelif winning the gold medal. Often being labelled a 'biological male', Imane saw noise erupt whenever she won a boxing bout. But, she decided to keep quiet, not letting her performances inside the ring get impacted by the chatter outside the arena. However, as the Paris Games were concluded Khelif decided to file a lawsuit over the gender row during the Olympic Games, while also naming Tesla owner Elon Musk and famous British author JK Rowling in it.

Khelif's lawyer has said that JK Rowling and Elon Musk are among those listed in the sportsperson's legal complaint over online harassment.

Khelif clinched the top podium spot in the women's welterweight tournament in Paris, becoming Algeria's first woman boxer win a gold medal at the Olympics.

However, echoes of her disqualification by the International Boxing Association (IBA) from the women's World Championships after allegedly failing a gender eligibility test kept intensifying the entire Paris Games.

Khelif filed a complaint on Friday with a special unit in the Paris prosecutor's office for combating online hate that she received during the Olympic Games. Her lawyer Nabil Boudi described the campaign against the boxer, as "misogynist, racist and sexist".

Boudi informed American publication Variety: "JK Rowling and Elon Musk are named in the lawsuit, among others. Trump tweeted, so whether or not he is named in our lawsuit, he will inevitably be looked into as part of the prosecution."

While certain names have been put in the complaint, more people could be added if the case goes to court. "What we're asking is that the prosecution investigates not only these people but whoever it feels necessary. If the case goes to court, they will stand trial."

Both Musk and Rowling referred to Khelif as a "male", with the British author saying Khelif was "enjoying the distress of a woman" after the Algerican boxer's win against Italy's Angela Carini.

Could any picture sum up our new men's rights movement better? The smirk of a male who's knows he's protected by a misogynist sporting establishment enjoying the distress of a woman he's just punched in the head, and whose life's ambition he's just shattered. #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/Q5SbKiksXQ — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 1, 2024

"Men don't belong in women's sports," American swimmer Riley Gaines. Reacting to the post, Musk said: "Absolutely."

Trump declared on his Truth Social outlet: "I will keep men out of women's sports."

Khelif only broke her silence on the matter after winning the gold medal at the Paris Games.

"Now the whole world knows the story of Imane Khelif," said the Algerian. "It's a dream for every athlete. If I qualify or not? If I'm a woman or not? I made many statements in the media. I'm fully qualified, I'm a woman, I was born a woman, I lived a woman, there's no doubt about that.

"These people [who claim I am not], they are the enemies of success, it's what I call them, it gives my success a special taste because of these attacks.

"... I hope that people will commit to the Olympic charter and its values. We're here to perform to our audience and families. I hope we will not see similar attacks in these Olympics."