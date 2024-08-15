2008 Olympic bronze medalist boxer Vijender Singh has expressed his shock and disappointment after it was announced that wrestler Vinesh Phogat will not be given a Paris Olympics 2024 silver medal, despite her appeal. On Wednesday, Vinesh's appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for a joint silver medal was dismissed, with an operative order being announced two days before the extended deadline of August 16. Upon hearing the news, Vijender admitted that he had been expecting a silver medal announcement instead.

"I was waiting for when the silver medal will be announced," Vijender told ANI. "Now that I've come to know of the news, it is one that saddens me. I am not happy with the decision," he continued.

#WATCH | Delhi: On Vinesh Phogat's application dismissed by CAS | Boxer Vijender Singh says, "This is a very sad and unfortunate thing for us...We could have won gold in the Olympics if she had made it through the finals. We are standing with Vinesh and will always support… pic.twitter.com/lU7f46gfGc — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2024

Vinesh was disqualified from 50kg freestyle category at the Paris Olympics, after she weighed in 100gm more than the limit on the second day, thereby, not being allowed to participate in the final. The day prior, Vinesh had won three successive bouts to enter the gold medal clash.

Vijender had been one among several renowned athletes to stand beside Vinesh, and reiterated his solidarity. "This is a very unfortunate news for the athlete and for the nation, that we could've won a gold had this not happened," he said. "I'd tweeted before that I'm standing alongside Vinesh, and I will continue to do so. Whatever her story is, I will be there alongside her," he added.

Vinesh and her team had appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to be granted a joint silver medal. She had been represented in the case by a team of French lawyers, as well as Indian lawyers led by the renowned Harish Salve.

A decision had been earlier expected by August 13, but the deadline had been extended to August 16. However, the operative order has come earlier.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)