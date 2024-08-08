The Indian men's hockey team made history once again in Olympics as it won a bronze medal at the Paris Game defeating Spain 2-1. After winning a bronze in Tokyo, India finished on the third spot in Paris too. This is the first time since the 1972 Olympics that India won back-to-back medals at the Olympics. India had won bronze medals at the 1968 and 1972 Olympics. After the win, Indian captain Harmanpreet apologised to the nation for not being able to win the gold. India had lost to Germany in the semi-finals.

"Hockey as a sport has a rich history in India. We want to take forward that legacy. My request to everyone is 'Please support Hockey more'. And I promise to every Indians we work hard and do better in next Olympics," Harmanpreet Singh said after the bronze medal win.

"Indian hockey is on the rise and we can beat anyone. I want to say, I am sorry. We wanted to win gold this time after the bronze in Tokyo. We were good enough for gold, but fate was not in our side. You can't ignore fate."

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored a brace of goals as the Indian men's hockey team fought back from a goal down to prevail 2-1 over Spain in the third-place match and bagged a second successive bronze medal in the Olympic Games here on Thursday, giving seasoned goalkeeper PR Sreejesh a memorable farewell as he bid adieu to the sport.

Tokyo Olympic Games bronze medallist India were trailing by a goal scored by Marc Miralles scored off a penalty stroke in the second quarter before India scored through Harmanpreet scored twice in the 29th minute and 33rd minute off penalty corners as India fought back brilliantly to win their second successive bronze medal in the Olympics in 52 years. India had last won bronze medals in the 1968 and 1972 Games before this,

This medal takes India's tally in hockey to 13 in the Olympic Games with eight gold, one silver and four bronze medals adding to the country's stature as the most successful country in field hockey at the Olympics.

This is India's fourth medal in the Paris Olympic Games, all bronze medals, adding to the three won in shooting.

Advertisement

While Harmanpreet Singh struck the two goals, it was goalkeeper Sreejesh made it possible as he stood like the Rock of Gibraltar and thwarted attempt after attempt from the Spaniards as they went in search of the equaliser.

There were a lot of anxious moments for India as Spain earned nine penalty corners in all but could not convert any. India on the other hand earned six penalty corners and converted two of them, India defended bravely in the last 5-6 minutes putting their bodies on the line at times to thwart the Spanish.

With IANS inputs