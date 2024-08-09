Neeraj Chopra pulled off a season best attempt of 89.45m in the Paris Olympics 2024 javelin final but it was not enough to clinch the gold medal. The defending world champion had to be satisfied with the silver as Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem broke the Olympic record with a throw of 92.97m. Both Neeraj and Nadeem committed fouls in their respective first attempts but the Pakistani athlete stunned everyone with his second throw. The fans at the Stade de France in Paris were left in shock as Arshad's second attempt went for 92.97m and as a result, he broke the Olympic record by more than 2 metres. Neeraj's second attempt was his season's best at 89.45m but it was nothing compared to Nadeem's mammoth effort.

Arshad Nadeem set a new Olympic record in the Javelin throw!!!! 92.97m!!!! pic.twitter.com/WrngZ4DPJN — Khurram Husain (@KhurramHusain) August 8, 2024

Nadeem came up with an attempt of 88.72m in his third attempt but he was visibly disappointed by his attempt. All eyes were on Neeraj but his third attempt was also a foul.

Coming to the fourth attempt, Neeraj once again was not pleased with his attempt as he committed a foul intentionally while on the other hand, Nadeem came up with a rather weak attempt of 79.40m.

The fifth attempt was particularly tough for Neeraj as he was able to launch a solid throw but at the last moment, he lost balance and his foot crossed the line. The throw ended in a foul as Neeraj was visibly upset with his effort. Nadeem had a decent showing as he came up with a 84.87m effort.

When excellence gets a silver shine!🇮🇳Neeraj Chopra pic.twitter.com/N1FldJs5LQ — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) August 8, 2024

In the final attempt of the night, Neeraj once again had a foul throw but Nadeem proved it clearly that his first throw was not a fluke. He came up with an attempt of 91.79m to finish the competition off in style and he became the first athlete from Pakistan to win an individual Olympic gold medal.

The result came as a big surprise after Neeraj topped qualification with an attempt of 89.34m. On the other hand, Nadeem's attempt was 86.59m - his season best ahead of the final.