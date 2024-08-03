It was not as good an ending to Manu Bhaker's campaign at the Paris Olympics as she would have liked. The shooter, who scripted history with her two bronze medals at the event, missed out on a historic third as she ended at the fourth position in a high-quality final of women's 25m pistol competition. Manu first clinched a bronze in women's 10m air pistol event before claiming the same honour in the mixed team 10m air pistol, while partnering with Sarabjot Singh.

Manu became the first-ever athlete from independent India to claim two Olympic medals in a single edition. She was however disappointed on missing out on a golden opportunity to make it a historic treble. Manu also revealed that it would be a privilege and a lifetime honour for her if she is named India's flag-bearer at the closing ceremony of the Games.

"Well, my performance was incredible. I would say it was all a planning of my coach Jaspal sir and the way he planned everything and I am so happy that I performed so good in the qualifications. All my matches were great but just the finals, two bronze and one fourth-place finish. It could have been better but there's always a scope for improvement, so you can better yourself next time," Manu Bhaker told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

"Whenever I go in for any of my matches, I try to give my best and I don't want to be be like 'Ohh, I will try, I will try'. I definitely give everything I have. The result is in nobody's control. 4th position, yes, it's not a great position to be in and few days ago, Arjun Babuta was also in the same position, so I think it's all about timing. And, if you keep supporting us, athletes like Arjun, me, even in our low phases then we will do absolutely great," she added.

When asked whether she would like to be a flag-bearer at the closing ceremony, "That would be a privilege and an honour of a lifetime. But however what people give me I'll take. It will be an honour."