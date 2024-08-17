Arshad Nadeem has been bestowed with several honours and rewards after his javelin throw gold at Paris Olympics 2024. From PKR 150 million to gold crowns and civil awards, Nadeem has received immense tribute from his nation. But none have created as many headlines as the unique gift that his father-in-law had gifted him. Arshad's father-in-law - the father of his wife Ayesha - gifted the star athlete a buffalo. Now, Nadeem and his wife have joked about the gift, with Nadeem requesting something else instead.

"It's just a buffalo, he could've given me five acres of land instead!" joked Nadeem, in an interview to Pakistan-based news channel ARY News, much to the amusement of the interviewer.

"But I thought, 'okay, a buffalo is not bad either'", he added.

Arshad Nadeem's reaction on his father gifting him a buffalo after winning the Gold medal



He wanted 5-6 acre plot from his father-in-law and not a buffalo. Man, he's so simple #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/EzRv68GyAl — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) August 16, 2024

Nadeem's wife Ayesha admitted that her father had not told her about the gift, and that she had learnt about it from an interview.

"I did not know either, I got to know from an interview," said Ayesha.

"I told her 'He's so rich and he gave me a buffalo?' I asked her to tell him to give 5-6 acres of land, but she hasn't yet!," joked Nadeem.

Arshad Nadeem showered with prizes

After his 92.97m Olympic record throw earned him gold, Arshad Nadeem has received a hero's welcome upon his return to Pakistan.

On Tuesday, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a grand reward of PKR 150 million to Nadeem, as well as a civil award. Chief Minister of the province of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, awarded Nadeem PKR 10 million, as well as a Honda Civic Car with a specially stylized number plate reading 'PAK 92.97'.

Nadeem beat India's Neeraj Chopra to the gold medal at Paris Olympics 2024, the first time he had beaten Neeraj in ten javelin contests.

