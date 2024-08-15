What might seem as an erroneous miscalculation by Vinesh Phogat herself or her team from the outside, was actually a Herculean effort on the inside. Having weighed in under the weight limit of 50kg before the start of her Paris Olympics 2024 matches, Vinesh ended the first day of competition on 52.7kg. By then, the headlines had gone berserk celebrating a historic first wrestling final for an Indian female at the Olympics. It was all about to come crashing down, as Vinesh was declared 100 grams overweight the next morning.

"...Her post-participation weight at the end of the semi-finals in the evening was found to be 2.7 kg more than the allowed weight. The team and the coach started off their usual process, which is of course limitation of water, no food," India's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala was quoted as saying by ANI.

But how did Vinesh gain nearly three kilograms in one day?

For wrestlers, undergoing drastic steps to reduce weight is not unfamiliar. With weight playing a big role in a sport of power, athletes often leave it to the final few days to cut down to the weight limit. Vinesh had participated in 53kg events in as recently as the 2022 World Championships - her normal weight is reported to be near 57kg - and therefore, going down to 50 was going to be a greater challenge.

Gruelling wrestling matches take their toll on the wrestlers, and Vinesh had a tough path to the final. She had to beat world no. 1, Japan's Yui Susaki, who had never lost in 82 international matches prior. Next up was former World Championships bronze medalist Oksana Livach, and finally Cuba's Yusneylys Guzman.

As per a report by Sportstar, Phogat had consumed a glass of juice worth 300 grams after her weigh-in on the first morning. Few more litres of fluid before her bouts had also been consumed to keep her energised for her bouts. This had added a further expected 2000 grams (2kg)

Phogat had then taken a few light snacks in the day to replenish her energy during a challenging road to the final, leading to another gain of about 700 grams.

After weighing in at 52.7kg after her semi-final, Vinesh underwent a rigorous night. Going without sleep, Vinesh trained on the treadmill for six hours and was in the sauna for another three. Not a morsel of food or a sip of water. Her coaches also trimmed the elastic at the bottom of her costume, and then cut off some of her hair. All to no avail.

A mammoth performance on the day. A Herculean effort at night. But in the end, 100 grams denied her the 500 grams of an Olympic medal.