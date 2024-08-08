Vinesh Phogat was just one win away from winning a historic Olympic gold but the wrestler was disqualified for being overweight at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Wednesday. Vinesh, who was competing in the 50kg freestyle category, was found to be 100 grams overweight ahead of her gold medal match and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to disqualify her from the event. The decision received mixed reaction from experts and former Olympic gold medalist wrestler Jordan Burroughs took to social media to weigh in on the subject. Burroughs said that there should changes made to the rules of wrestling at the Olympics and even demanded a silver medal for Vinesh.

"Proposed Immediate Rule Changes for UWW: 1.) 1kg second Day Weight Allowance. 2.) Weigh-ins pushed from 8:30am to 10:30am. 3.) Forfeit will occur in future finals if opposing finalist misses weight. 4.) After a semifinal victory, both finalists' medals are secured even if weight is missed on Day 2. Gold can only be won by a wrestler who makes weight on the second day. 5.) Give Vinesh the Silver medal," Burroughs posted on the social media platform X (formerly called Twitter).

My goodness. I don't think any of us can quite comprehend the future ramifications for Vinesh missing weight this morning. When she awoke today, she was India's first ever female Olympic finalist, guaranteed at least a silver. Now she will be returning home medal-less. God bless… — Jordan Burroughs (@alliseeisgold) August 7, 2024

Following Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the 50-kg category final at the Paris Olympics, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha on Wednesday provided an update on the Indian grappler's health and said that she is physically and medically doing fine.

PT Usha met Vinesh at the medical centre of the Olympic Village in Paris.

In a big blow to India's medal hopes from the wrestling arena, grappler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the 50 kg women's wrestling event for breaching the weight mark. Vinesh was scheduled to take on the United States' Sarah Ann Hildebrandt in the Gold Medal match today.

Speaking at a press conference, PT Usha said that she was "shocked and disappointed" after knowing about Vinesh Phogat's disqualification.

The IOA president said that Vinesh is mentally disappointed, adding that the Indian support staff are with Vinesh and working with her to reduce her weight.

