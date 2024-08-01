'Gearless' Olympic Shooter From Turkey Triggers Epic Meme-Fest On Social Media
Usually, shooters wear ear protectors and use lenses for precision and to avoid blurring.
Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec is the newest viral sensation to come out of the Paris Olympics after winning a silver medal in Mixed 50m Pistol event. The 51-year-old stole the show at the Chatearoux Shooting Complex, becoming an instant hit on social media. However, it wasn't because of his shooting skills. Instead, it was because of his casual way of doing business. Usually, shooters wear ear protectors and use lenses for precision and to avoid blurring. However, Dikec arrived in Chatearoux without any of those.
Instead, for precision, he was wearing a prescribed glasses, while also casually putting his non-shooting hand inside his pocket. Dikec aimed his pistol down sight and nailed his shots as he and Sevval Ilayda Tarhan secured a silver medal in the event.
This made Dikec an instant hit on social media with viewers sparking a meme fest on social media platform X.
Turkish shooter Dikec Yusuf is a legend for this— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 31, 2024
I know everyone is loving the South Korean pistol shooter in the Olympics with robocop vibes. I present you the Turkish pistol shooter. 51 years old. Flip flops, hands in pocket. He would've lit a cigarette if he could. My vibe.— Kerem (@kerem) July 31, 2024
South Korea sent fully dressed shooter and Turkey sent a 51 years old In T Shirt hand in pocket while shooting— Palestinian (@drrpalestine) August 1, 2024
At 51, Turkish shooter wins silver in his fifth #Olympics , showing impressive skill with one hand in his pocket and Shoots without lenses.— Deepak. (@CricCrazyDeepak) August 1, 2024
Competing since Beijing 2008, he clinched his first Olympic medal in style.
Who did it better? pic.twitter.com/oa8r8IcJGt— Min Choi (@minchoi) July 31, 2024
New Characters for next Red Dead Redemption game pic.twitter.com/3qfLReRc7A— Dolittle (@DrDolit26369857) July 31, 2024
Dikec is competing in his 5th Olympics. He and his partner lost to Serbian duo Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec in the gold medal match.
Meanwhile, India's Manu Bhaker became the first Indian female shooter to win an Olympic medal after bagging the women's 10m air pistol bronze.