France's Cassandre Beaugrand and Britain's Alex Yee won gold as the Paris Olympics triathlon went ahead Wednesday in a huge relief for organisers, and the star-studded USA chased a spot in the men's basketball quarter-finals. Hazardous pollution levels in the River Seine in recent days had threatened to cause chaos to the triathlon competition and embarrassment to Paris Games chiefs. Organisers were forced to cancel training this week in the river and postponed the men's race on Tuesday after the Seine was found to be too dirty for athletes following rainstorms last week.

But despite heavy rain overnight, which can stir up pollution, organisers said early on Wednesday the water levels had been "assessed as compliant" for the women's event and the men's immediately afterwards to go ahead.

The women's field dived into the Seine at the historic Alexandre III bridge in the heart of the City of Light before a cycling stage and then a running stage, as big crowds lined the route.

Beaugrand, a 27-year-old from the Parisian suburbs, only emerged from the leading pack on a thrilling final lap of the running stage before crossing the line and sinking to her knees in elation.

She said she had "never doubted" that the swimming would go ahead, despite the threat of cancellation, which would have turned the race into a duathlon of only cycling and running.

"It would have been shameful for our sport... it would have been a disgrace," she told reporters after victory.

In the delayed men's triathlon, Yee surged past New Zealand's Hayden Wilde in the final stretch in a dramatic finish to improve on his silver from the Tokyo Games.

Table tennis stunner

In other early action on day five, China's table tennis world number one Wang Chuqin suffered a shock defeat, a day after having his bat broken.

Wang won mixed doubles gold on Tuesday but his elation turned to anger after a photographer accidentally snapped his bat while jostling to take a picture.

Less than 24 hours later, Wang went out in the singles after a 4-2 defeat to Truls Moregard of Sweden.

"I've almost never taken a set against Wang so it's crazy to win here at the Olympics," said Moregard, the world number 26.

China ramped up their bid for a clean sweep in diving, prevailing in the women's synchronised 10m platform ahead of North Korea and Britain.

China have won all three golds in the sport in Paris so far.

Later, French swimming sensation Leon Marchand bids for two more Olympic gold medals in the pool at La Defense Arena.

Marchand sent the home crowd into a frenzy by winning the men's 400m individual medley on Sunday and can expect another red-hot atmosphere when he races in the 200m butterfly and 200m breaststroke finals.

US great Katie Ledecky, a seven-time gold medallist, is out to defend her 1500m freestyle title after being relegated to bronze in the 400m behind Ariarne Titmus and Summer McIntosh.

Chinese world record-holder Pan Zhanle is favourite in the men's 100m freestyle final, while 200m freestyle champion Mollie O'Callaghan will be expected to triumph in the women's 100m free.

USA eye quarters

In men's basketball, LeBron James and his USA teammates have their sights set on the last eight as they face Olympic newcomers South Sudan.

Kevin Durant's return from injury inspired the Americans to a rout of Nikola Jokic's Serbia in their opening game, an ideal start for the reigning champions who are eyeing a fifth straight Olympic crown.

Japanese gymnast Daiki Hashimoto bids for repeat gold in the men's all-around final, where he is expected to face a ferocious fight from China's Zhang Boheng.

If Hashimoto delivers, he would emulate countryman Kohei Uchimura by retaining all-around gold, and keep it in Japanese hands for an unprecedented fourth consecutive Games.

Novak Djokovic, chasing an elusive Olympic tennis gold, meets Germany's Dominik Koepfer in the third round at Roland Garros, while Carlos Alcaraz plays Roman Safiullin.

Alcaraz will then return to the court alongside Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals of the doubles.

In women's football, title-holders Canada must beat Colombia if they are to advance to the quarter-finals following a six-point deduction over a spying scandal.

Though the triathlons were given the go-ahead, there was further disruption, albeit on the other side of the world, as the surfing events in Tahiti were delayed by unfavourable winds and may not resume until Thursday.

