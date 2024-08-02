The Paris Olympic Games remain embroiled in a huge controversy ever since the 'gender row' erupted in women's boxing. Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has been categorised as a 'biological male', after her opponent Angela Carini, from Italy, decided to abandon the game after just 46 seconds. Several renowned personalities, including Elon Musk, have raised their voices condemning the International Olympic Committee's decision to allow Khelif to participate in the women's edition of the sport. Indian sprinter Dutee Chand, who has been at the centre of a similar row in the past, has shared her perspective on the controversy.

"In 2014, I challenged the IOC's rule that a person with a higher testosterone level should not participate in the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland. It was noted that hormonal levels cannot increase athletic performance. I suffered a lot at that time. I faced a lot of controversy regarding my gender." Dutee Chand told PTI.

"Yesterday, during the Olympic match, (Angela) Carini gave up and now she is complaining about the Algerian boxer because of high testosterone levels. When you play in the Olympics, you undergo several tests. I don't think it is right to create controversy about this social media." she added.

Imane Khelif vs Angela Carini Controversy

Khelif is one of two athletes competing in women's boxing in Paris despite failing to meet the eligibility criteria for the world championships last year.

Carini refused to shake hands with Khelif after a one-sided fight and the Italian sank to her knees and sobbed in the middle of the ring.

The Olympics allowed a biological man, Imane Khelif, to fight as a woman despite his XY chromosomes. The end result?



“I have never been hit so hard in my life.”



Italian Olympian Angela Carini lasted 46 seconds before quitting due to how painful it was. It's just shameful that… pic.twitter.com/OWhKggM7qe — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 1, 2024

She said: "My nose started dripping (with blood) from the first hit."

The bout sparked an immediate reaction from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who said the fight was "not on an equal footing", while prominent public figures from around the world also weighed in.

The IOC, however, released a statement, rubbishing the 'misleading' claims being made against the Algerian boxer.

With AFP Inputs

