The Women's 10m Air Rifle final saw the familiar face of an Indian athlete moments before the start. None other than Abhinav Bindra - India's first-ever athlete to win an individual Olympic gold medal - was present. In his hand was red baton, which he tapped three times on the floor. Only then, did the final start and the shooters began their quest for gold. However, this occurrence is a unique feature in Paris 2024, and for the first time, an Indian was asked to do it.

An individual - be it a current or former athlete, a public figure or a supporter - is asked to tap the red baton three times during the Paris Olympics to commence an event. This is a new tradition that has been added to the proceedings of the Paris Olympics.

On Monday, July 29, former Indian shooter Bindra was invited to do the honours.

The ritual is known as the Red Baton or the 'brigadier'. The inspiration behind this tradition comes from French theatre, where the ritual would be performed before the commencement of any performance. According to Olympics.com, the tradition began in France during the 17th century.

The significance behind the ritual during that period was to signal the audience that the performance was about to begin, and therefore, to maintain silence.

Now, however, it seems to have been carried on as an honorary tradition.

Many believe that the three taps of the red baton signify the essential elements in performing arts, which includes the actors, the spectators and the story. Another theory suggests that the Holy Trinity - Father, Son and the Holy Spirit - are represented in the ritual. A third belief states that the actor's key positions on stage - facing the audience, stage left and stage right - are celebrated with the ritual.

The ritual failed to bring luck to Ramita in the final, as she was knocked out in seventh.