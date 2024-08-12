Pakistan has found a new hero in Arshad Nadeem. The athlete's gold medal at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 earned the nation an unprecedented high, becoming the only Olympian in the nation's history to bag the gold medal in an individual sport. After returning home, Nadeem had the chance to meet Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who presented him with a cash reward of PKR 1 million (approximately INR 3 lakh). Seeing Arshad get such a low amount from the Pakistan PM as a reward for his heroics in the Paris Games, the country's former cricketer Danish Kaneria lashed out on social media.

"Bravo Arshad. History made! Pakistan's first Olympic men's javelin champion, Arshad Nadeem @ArshadOlympian1 brings home a historic #gold medal at #Paris2024 ! You've made the whole nation proud young man," the Pakistan PM had posted on X.

Kaneria feels such a low cash reward is an 'insult' to both Arshad and Pakistan.

"Mr. Prime Minister, at least offer a graceful congratulations. Delete the picture of the million rupees you gave-it does nothing for his real needs. This amount is so small he can't even afford air tickets. It's an insult to both Arshad and the nation, considering his ongoing struggles," Kaneria wrote on X, reacting to the post.

Having brought glory to Pakistan, Arshad is bound to remain in the spotlight for some time. Hoping to make the most of the situation, the athlete has asked the Pakistan government to provide his village with better roads, cooking gas connection,s and other basic facilities.

"My village needs roads. If the government provides cooking gas, it would be great for me and my village. I also have a dream that Mian Channu city gets a university so that our sisters won't have to travel to Multan, which is 1.5 to 2 hours away, to study. If the government makes a university here it would be a great news for my village and the neighbouring ones," Arshad told reporters in Pakistan.