It took time but ace Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat gave a fitting response to those who accused her of doing 'politics', 'not focusing on wrestling', as she became the first Indian to qualify for women's wrestling final in Olympics history. The last 18 months or so have arguably been the toughest in Vinesh's career, with her battle against former Wrestling Federation of India, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, making the headlines. Now that Vinesh stands on the cusp of earning India's first ever gold medal in wrestling, an old post of her has gone viral on social media.

"Dear haters, I have so much more for you to be mad at. Just be patient." Vinesh wrote in the old post, dated March 12 this year.

How prophetic she was...... https://t.co/E0X5pg6kSO — Sumanth Raman (@sumanthraman) August 6, 2024

After spending a good part of the last one year spearheading a protest against alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers by the national federation's former President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, she made the 50kg summit clash defeating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semifinals.

Whatever be the colour, India are assured of their fourth medal in the showpiece and it's going to be a notch higher than the three bronze achieved so far through shooting.

Vinesh's day long campaign was as remarkable as it could get. It started with a 3-2 win over defending Olympic and world champion Yui Susaki of Japan, a modern day legend who was unbeaten in her 82-fight international career. Until today.

The 29-year-old then dismantled world number 7 Ukrainian Ostava Livach before toying with Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez for a 5-0 win to seal an unparalleled final spot.

She did let out scream after beating Susaki but after that, mostly kept her emotions locked inside as she went about the job of taking down opponents.

"Tomorrow is an important day, will talk then," she told journalists as she walked away from the arena after a quick video call with her mother, promising to bring back gold.

Vinesh will square off against American Sarah Ann Hildebrandt.

With PTI Inputs