French police have arrested Australian Olympic field hockey player Tom Craig on suspicion of buying cocaine from a drug dealer in central Paris, police and prosecutors said Wednesday. Midfielder Craig, 28, last played for Australia on Sunday in his team's quarter-final defeat to the Netherlands at the Paris Olympics. A police source said he was arrested Wednesday around 00:30 am (2230 GMT) after "a cocaine transaction" near an apartment building.

He was in possession of around one gram of cocaine when he was apprehended and was still in police custody early Wednesday, said the source, asking not to be named.

The seller, 17, who was carrying several types of drugs in addition to the cocaine, including 75 ecstasy pills and synthetic drugs, was also arrested.

Given the large amount of drugs found on the seller, the investigation has been handed to the French police's anti-narcotics brigade, prosecutors said.

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) confirmed an Australian hockey team member "is in custody" after being arrested in Paris on Tuesday.

"No charges have been laid," it emphasised. "The AOC is continuing to make enquiries and arrange support for the Team member," it added.

The International Olympic Committee declined to comment on the arrest at its daily press conference.

