Ace India shooter Manu Bhaker finished third to secure a bronze medal in the final of the Women's Air Pistol event in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday. She became the first women to win a medal in shooting at Olympics. Bhaker brought India's first medal in the ongoing mega event as she won a bronze medal with a score of 221.7. It was a redemption arc for Manu after her pistol malfunctioned in Tokyo Olympics. She scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman in 20 years to reach a shooting final in an individual event of Olympics since Suma Shirur in 2004. South Korea's Ye Jin clinched the gold medal with an Olympic record of 243.2 points. Her compatriot, Kim Yeji settled for silver with 241.3 points.

Celebrations erupted at Bhaker's residence in Jhajjar, Haryana right after her historic medal.

On the opening day, Bhaker finished third in the qualification round of Women's 10 Metre Air Pistol to qualify for the final at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Saturday. While Rhythm Sangwan failed to make her place in the final after finishing in 15th place.

“I feel great and it was a medal long due for India. I was just merely a mode to do it and India deserves even more medals, as many as possible. We are looking forward to as many events as possible this time. And the entire team has worked really hard. And personally, for me, the feeling is really surreal," said Manu soon after winning the medal.

"I feel that I did a good job, put in a lot of effort, and even till the last shot I was just fighting with all the energy that I had. This was bronze. But I'm really grateful that I could win, maybe a better result next time,” said Manu in the post-event interview.