Carlos Alcaraz vs Roman Safiullin Men's Singles Third Round Live Streaming Olympics Live Telecast: Carlos Alcaraz shrugged off an injury scare to reach the last 16 of the Olympic singles tennis on Monday and said he will fight to be "100 percent" for doubles with Rafael Nadal. The world number three from Spain beat Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands 6-1, 7-6 (7/3) to stay on course for a gold medal to add to his four Grand Slam titles. He will face Roman Safiullin in the men's singles round 3 match.

When will the Carlos Alcaraz vs Roman Safiullin Olympics Men's Singles Third Round match be played?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Roman Safiullin Olympics Men's Singles Third Round match will be played on Wednesday, July 31 (IST).

Where will the Carlos Alcaraz vs Roman Safiullin Olympics Men's Singles Third Round match be played?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Roman Safiullin Olympics Men's Singles Third Round match will be played in at Roland-Garros - Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

What time will the Carlos Alcaraz vs Roman Safiullin Olympics Men's Singles Third Round match start?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Roman Safiullin Olympics Men's Singles Third Round match will start at around 6:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Carlos Alcaraz vs Roman Safiullin Olympics Men's Singles Third Round match?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Roman Safiullin Olympics Men's Singles Third Round match will be telecast in India on Sports 18.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Carlos Alcaraz vs Roman Safiullin Olympics Men's Singles Third Round match?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Roman Safiullin Olympics Men's Singles Third Round match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema app.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)