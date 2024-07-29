Rafael Nadal said he will make a decision on his future "after the Olympics" in the aftermath of a shattering straight-sets defeat to old rival Novak Djokovic at the Paris Games on Sunday. Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam winner and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, put up a valiant fight in the second set against Djokovic. He came back from 4-0 down to 4-4 in the second set, but ultimately lost 6-4. "When this tournament is over, I will take the necessary decisions based on my feelings and sensations," said Nadal after losing 6-1, 6-4 in his 60th career meeting with Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic overcame a gritty Rafael Nadal comeback Monday in probably the last chapter of their epic tennis rivalry at the Paris Olympics, as Australia's Ariarne Titmus bids for a second gold in the pool.

With glorious blue Paris skies banishing the memories of the soggy opening ceremony, the hottest ticket in town was at Roland Garros with two tennis legends going head-to-head.

King of clay Nadal has always enjoyed the edge over his rival in Paris but at the age of 38 and with injury worries slowing him down, he had warned he would struggle to be competitive against Djovokic.

That proved painfully prescient in the first set as the ruthless Serb dispatched his opponent 6-1.

But 22-time Grand Slam champion Nadal rolled back the years in the second, roared on by a packed Roland Garros crowd, fighting back from 4-0 down to 4-4 with two breaks of serve.

Djovokic found an extra gear at the end to claim a 6-1, 6-4 victory, the pair embracing at the net and the popular Nadal waving to the Roland Garros faithful.

Nadal, now 161 in the world, said he would decide on his future after the Paris Games "based on my feelings", complaining he did not "have the legs of 20 years ago."

"I never thought back in 2006 that we'd still be playing each other almost 20 years later," said Djokovic, who admitted he was "very relieved" to have got through.

