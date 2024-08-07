It was supposed to be Vinesh Phogat's day at the Paris Olympics 2024. After qualifying for final of the women's 50kg wrestling at Paris Olympics 2024, Vinesh Phogat was primed for the gold medal as she was in top form. But what happened on Wednesday broke a billion hearts. The star wrestler was found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final, leaving her medal-less within hours of coming close to an unparalleled gold.

Vinesh had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in the event on Tuesday night.

"It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women's Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning. No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you respect Vinesh's privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand," Team India wrote in a post on X.

Sources told NDTV Vinesh Phogat's weight went up by 1kg on Tuesday night. She lost 900 grams by Wednesday morning but could not reduce the last 100 grams weight.

Olympic medallist boxer Vijender Singh said that the overweight issue is nothing.

“In case an athlete is over-weight - steam bath, sauna , running - all are done to reduce few grams. This is a very hard decision, we should fight the decision," Vijender Singh said.

"Appeal is possible. The Indian Olympic Association should take it up. It is unprecedented for a player to be disqualified like this in the final. 100 grams is nothing. Boxers are given more than an hour to reduce weight"

