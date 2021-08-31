India's Mariyappan Thangavelu won the silver medal while Sharad Kumar brought home the bronze in men's high jump (T63) at the Tokyo Paralympics on Tuesday. Thangavelu cleared the 1.86m mark to win the silver medal, while Sharad Kumar cleared 1.83m. Varun Singh Bhati, the third Indian in the fray, finished 7th in the event, managing to clear only 1.77m. USA's Sam Grewe cleared 1.88m to win the gold medal in the event. Thangavelu and Sharad Kumar took India's medal tally at the Tokyo Paralympics to 10.

Thangavelu had won the gold medal at the 2016 Rio Paralympics, while Varun Singh Bhati had brought home bronze.

Earlier in the day, shooter Singhraj Adana fetched a bronze in the men's 10m air pistol SH1 event.

India have won two gold, five silver and three bronze medals at the Tokyo Paralympics so far.

Bhavinaben Patel had opened India's account in Tokyo with her silver medal in table tennis women's singles (Class 4) on Sunday and then Nishad Kumar brought home the silver medal in men's high jump (T47), before a medal rush on Monday.

Shooter Avani Lekhara and javelin thrower Sumit Antil won two gold medals for India on Monday.

Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar Singh Gurjar won silver and bronze respectively in men's javelin throw (F46), while Yogesh Kathuniya also won a silver medal in men's discus (F56).